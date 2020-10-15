Global  
 

Modi supporters in America to vote Trump? Not really | Oneindia News

New survey shows that the simple conclusion that Modi supporters will vote for Trump in the US Presidential elections is not true.

Donald Trump spent time wooing Indian PM Narendra Modi, participating in the grand Howdy Modi event last year as a show of their camaraderie, clearly to not only highlight India US friendship, but also to attract a large section of Indian American voters who are considered to be supporters of Modi.

Will it pay off, is the question?

