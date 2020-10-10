President Trump gives first public address since coronavirus hospitalization

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

This is the first event held since President Donald Trump got out of Walter Reed Hospital.

Dot com.

At the white house, president trump made his first public appearance since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the event called "a peaceful protest for law and order", the president discussed the coronavirus, racial justice, the economy and his democratic opponent joe biden.

Michael george shows us the gathering.

(sot/trump) first of all i'm feeling great i don't know about you how is everyone doing (cheers) (track 1) five days after leaving the hospital, president trump spoke from the white house balcony, addressing conservative supporters gathered on the south lawn.

(sot/trump) ''we're starting very big with our rallies and with our everything because we cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation.'' (track 2) his remarks focused largely on the november third election, but the president touched on the coronavirus that landed him in the hospital just over a week ago.

(trump/sot) ''science, medicine will eradicate the china virus once and for all.

We'll get rid of it all over the world.'' (track 3) as he resumes public events, it's not clear if the president has tested negative on friday night, he appeared in what was billed as a "remote medical evaluation" by doctor marc siegel, a fox news medical contributor.

(sot fnc) (fox news channel/ tucker carlson) (dr siegel) "are you tested?

I heard you said you were going to be test again today...have you been re-tested?"

(pres trump) "i have been re- tested, and i haven't even found out numbers or anything yet, but i've been re- tested and i know i'm at either the bottom of the scale or free."

(track 4) democratic nominee joe biden said the president needs to be open about his status (sot/biden) ''that he is clear, that he is not a spreader.'' (wipe) (nats) (burn in super: campaign ad.

"trump for president ") "president trump is recovering from coronavirus and so is america."

(track 5) a new trump campaign ad focuses on the covid 19 pandemic infectious disease doctor anthony fauci is also in the ad and appears to praise the president (sot/political ad/ fauci) "president trump tackled the virus head on as leaders should "i can't imagine (edit) that anybody could be doing more.'' (track 6) but in that interview excerpt fauci is talking about the white house coronavirus taskforce, not the president.

Michael george/ cbs news the president cancelled the second debate saying that he is planning rallies - for everythign you need to know about the election and the cornoavirus head over to out website action news