Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep join Adam McKay's 'Don’t Look Up'

Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook



New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington and Sacha Baron Cohen are among those also taking part in the protest, which is slated to take place on Wednesday.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970