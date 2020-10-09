Global  
 

Zimbabwe elderly bear the brunt of 700 percent inflation rate

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Many had saved hard to see them through retirement, but the economic crisis has wiped out much of their savings.


