Zimbabwe elderly bear the brunt of 700 percent inflation rate
Many had saved hard to see them through retirement, but the economic crisis has wiped out much of their savings.
Zimbabwe: Return of white farmers may boost food productionTwenty years after Zimbabwe’s controversial land reform policy, when thousands of white farmers were forcibly evicted, some are returning to the land as tenants of Black owners.
Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvationThe UN’s World Food Programme says more than eight million Zimbabweans would not have enough food by December.