PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition parties during a speech in Bihar ahead of poll in the state. He said that people should not vote based on what a party promises to do but vote on at work the party did when it was in power. The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the face of electoral politics in India. He said that earlier politics was practiced based on caste and religion but not development is the only criteria. He said that the BJP has plans to make an ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ and said that a package of 20 lakh crore has been prepared for the same. Taking a jibe at the opposition, Nadda said that while anybody can make speeches and bold claims, it takes a person with 56-inch chest to work for and serve the poor people of the country. Bihar will vote in three phase beginning October 28 while the result will be declared on 10th of November. The BJP is contesting election along with allies JDU and other smaller parties. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:37Published
Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Congress veteran. Rahul Gandhi said, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends." Lok Sabha Speaker mourned loss of former President. He said, "I express my grief at the passing away of our former president Pranab Mukherjee. He was a very astute politician and a very knowledgable person. He always kept his professional life separate from the personal. He was an experienced administrator: Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker.
Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society." Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condoles on death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. President Ram Nath Kovind said that his demise is passing of an era.
DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy on October 14 said that Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise Missile has successfully completed all its development trials. "Nirbhay has been flight-tested earlier and has successfully completed all its development trials. We only wanted to increase indigenous content in it. After that some snag had come, we are looking into it," said Reddy.
National flag at Rashtrapati Bhavan flied half mast on October 09 following the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter account.
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 23. Congress leader provided representation to President about farm bills claiming them to be passed in Upper House 'unconstitutionally'. Speaking to media, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "There was no division of votes, no voice voting. Constitution was undermined in the temple of democracy." "We have given a representation to President that Farm Bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills," he added.
ISRO chief K. Sivan cleared the air regarding recent space sector reforms. The Indian Space Research Organisation is not being privatised, Sivan said. On June 24, Union Cabinet approved private sector participation in space projects. A new body called IN-SPACe will help private firms use Indian space infrastructure. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:02Published
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published