PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist.

Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO.

India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna.

The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.


President Kovind pays floral tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary


IndiaTimes - Published

PM Modi pays tribute to former President Abdul Kalam

India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, Mr. Modi tweeted on...
Hindu - Published


