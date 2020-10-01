Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol

Global  
 

Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London.

This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions.

Report by Thomasl.

Handwashing an effective tool to prevent Covid-19, other diseases: WHO

 Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 each year to raise awareness and highlight the importance of handwashing as an effective means of disease..
IndiaTimes

