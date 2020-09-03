France Coronavirus pandemic: Macron orders anti-virus curfew.

Macron announces curfew: Paris, 8 other french cities to see further restrictions
Coronavirus in France: Parisians react to Macron's announcements
‘We have to act’: France’s Macron orders curfews to contain COVIDFrench leader orders nighttime curfews for Paris and eight other French cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
REPLAY - Coronavirus pandemic in France: President Macron addresses nation as cases soar
Coronavirus in France: A look back at President Macron's words since the start of the pandemic
France unleashes 100 bln euro stimulusFrance plans to spend 100 billion euros ($118 billion) to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signaling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business..