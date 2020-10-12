Amid tension, India responds to China’s ‘Ladakh infra development’ comment
India on Thursday asserted that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are, and would" remain an integral part of the country, insisting that China has no locus standi to comment on its internal matters.
The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came in response to China's contention that it does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh as well as the state of Arunachal Pradesh.
"Our position on this has always been clear and consistent.
The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India.
China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters," Srivastava said at a media briefing.
"We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others," he added.
On the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the outcome of the bilateral military talks, Srivastava referred to a joint press statement issued by the two armies after their dialogue on October 12, calling the meeting "positive and constructive
The administration of Jammu and Kashmir is upgrading the infrastructure of water sports in Srinagar with an aim to promote adventure sports in the Valley. With some of world's famous water bodies including Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake, Kashmir has tremendous potential to boost water sports in the region. However, lack of facilities including weak infrastructure was not boding well for energetic players. But with the upgradation of the water sports center located in Dal Lake, aspiring players can now now hone their skills with world class equipments including boats and jetties. More importantly, the long pending demand of a high tech boat shed has also been met. Water sports players are happy with the new changes and said they are now looking to compete with national and international players.
National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after she was released from detention. The meeting was held the Mufti’s residence on Wednesday. The former J&K CM was released almost 14 months after she was arrested amid abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Omar said the meeting was not a political one and the father son duo went to check upon the PDP chief. After her release, Mehbooba Mufti also released an audio targeting Centre. Omar confirmed that the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who was released from detention on Tuesday, will attend the meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories to be held at Farooq's residence on Thursday. Watch the full video for more details.
Indian Army 19 RR in collaboration with Pune based NGO, Aseem foundation organised a women's cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. 4 women cricket teams participated from Anantnag and Kulgam districts in the tournament held at Sports Stadium Dooru Shahabad. Female cricketers hailed the initiative and urged the parents to support their children in pursuing their career in sports. Female Ranji Trophy player Rubiya Syed said that it is a happy moment for girls that Indian Army has organized this tournament. Rubiya said, "The matches that are taking place here are being conducted by the Army. The intension behind is that if any girl is coming out through these camps then will get a chance to go to Pune and be a part of academies. So, it's a matter of happiness for us." Aseem Foundation president, Pune Sarang Gosavi said that the foundation will provide sponsorship for education and sports of the selected candidates.
Continuing its efforts to provide a comeback chance to the misguided youth of Kashmir, Indian Army on October 16 successfully persuaded Jahangir Ah Bhat, a 31-year-old shopkeeper gone rogue after missing from Chadoora town, to surrender in Budgam. He was apprehended with one AK rifle. Chinar Corps of the Indian Army executed the dramatic operation in which they persuaded him to surrender. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said, "Special Police Officer Altaf Hassan Bhat, posted in Budgam, had decamped with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines, two days back along with his friend Jahangir Bhat. Area was cordoned by security forces and firing had ensued. SPO managed to escape, Jahangir was nabbed."
A militant associate was arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "On a specific input regarding presence of a police deserter (SPO), who had decamped with two AK-47 rifles two days ago, along with his associate in Chadoora area of Budgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army and CRPF," a police spokesman said. He said as the joint team of security forces reached near the target location, the SPO-turned-militant along with his associate started firing indiscriminately. Watch the full video for more details.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 15 said that India has, on several occasions, reminded China that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. "The union territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir have been, are and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters. Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India, this fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level," said Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. He further added, "Government is focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood, economic welfare of people. Government gives specific attention to development of border areas for economic development and to meet India's security, strategic requirements."
As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under..
