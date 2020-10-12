Amid tension, India responds to China’s ‘Ladakh infra development’ comment

India on Thursday asserted that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are, and would" remain an integral part of the country, insisting that China has no locus standi to comment on its internal matters.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came in response to China's contention that it does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh as well as the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Our position on this has always been clear and consistent.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India.

China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters," Srivastava said at a media briefing.

"We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others," he added.

On the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the outcome of the bilateral military talks, Srivastava referred to a joint press statement issued by the two armies after their dialogue on October 12, calling the meeting "positive and constructive