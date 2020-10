CCSD considers hybrid learning Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago CCSD considers hybrid learning The school district has plans to switch up the way your child is learning and that may include going back to the classroom. The district announced last night in a tweet that they will be considering 'hybrid learning' in the coming months. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO THE CLASSROOM.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE OUTISDE OFDISTRICT HEADQUARTERS TO WITHMORE.KELSEY?THE DISTRICT ANNOUNCED LASTNIGHT IN A TWEET..THAT THEY'LL BE CONSIDERING AHYBRID LEARNING PLAN.HYBRID LEARNING MEANS STUDENTSWILL COMBINE DIGITAL LEARNINGWITH THETRADITIONAL, IN-CLASSROOMEXPERIENCE.IT'S SOMETHING LOCAL CHARTERSCHOOLS LIKE "SLAM" STARTED ATTHE END OF SEPTEMBER WITHABOUT 25 PERCENT OF STUDENTSGOING BACK TO THE CLASSROOM.BACK IN JULY- THE CCSD'S BOARDOF TRUSTEES VOTED UNANIMOUSLYTO GO FULL-TIME DISTANCELEARNING..CITING THE ONGOING PANDEMIC.WEDNESDAY NIGHT- CCSD TWEETEDTHAT BOARD MEMBERS WILL BEPRESENTED WITH A TRANSITIONALPLAN FOR FACE-TO-FACE HYBRIDLEARNING DURING THEIR MEETINGON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22.THAT AGENDA..IS NOT ON CCSD'S WEBSITE YET &IT'S NOT CLEAR WHAT THAT PLANWOULD ENTAIL..FOR THE FIFTH LARGEST SCHOOLDISTRICT IN THE COUNTRY.THE DISTRICT ADDED THAT THEY'LLCONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE GUIDANCEOF HEALTH PROFESSIONALS..AND THAT THE HEALTH ANDWELL-BEING OF FAMILIES ANDSTAFF REMAIN A PRIORITY.KM, 13 AN.KELSEY-- CAN YOU TELL USMORE ABOUT HOW THE SLAM ACADEMYIS DOING HYBRID LEARNING?WRAP//ADLIBNEVADA'S EVICTION MORATORIUM





