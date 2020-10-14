Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:27s - Published
'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic.

Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham [Video]

Tier-3 plans are 'flawed and unfair', says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine' [Video]

Burnham: We're being set up as 'canaries in the coal mine'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3

 Mayor Andy Burnham says leaders are 'fighting back for fairness' in talks with the government.
BBC News
Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester [Video]

Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

 The north-west England region will join the highest level of Covid restrictions, the BBC understands.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Fifteen important things to say about Facebook, Twitter, and the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story

 Photo by Michele Doying / The Verge

Nobody looks good here
The Verge
Honest Thief: Liam Neeson ‘Seeking Redemption’ [Video]

Honest Thief: Liam Neeson ‘Seeking Redemption’

Action hero Liam Neeson plays a bank robber seeking redemption in a new film titled ‘Honest Thief’. The 68-year-old star confesses it’s the redemption of the characters that drew him to the role. Neeson also reveals he wanted to work with Kate Walsh, who plays his love interest in the film, for a long time. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this

nadinebh_

Nadine Batchelor-Hunt | נדין ציפורה NEW: Burnham says: "the North of England a sacrificial lamb for a Downing Street strategy that doesn't make sense in the real world." 1 hour ago

SophiaSleigh

Sophia Sleigh “People’s lives are on the line here,” says Andy Burnham. “Let’s not make the north the sacrificial lamb.” 1 hour ago