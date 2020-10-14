'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has slammed government plans to place the region under Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Andy Burnham said the region is being "set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Action hero Liam Neeson plays a bank robber seeking redemption in a new film titled ‘Honest Thief’.
The 68-year-old star confesses it’s the redemption of the characters that drew him to the role.
Neeson also reveals he wanted to work with Kate Walsh, who plays his love interest in the film, for a long time. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59Published
Tweets about this
Nadine Batchelor-Hunt | נדין ציפורה NEW: Burnham says: "the North of England a sacrificial lamb for a Downing Street strategy that doesn't make sense in the real world." 1 hour ago
Sophia Sleigh “People’s lives are on the line here,” says Andy Burnham.
“Let’s not make the north the sacrificial lamb.” 1 hour ago