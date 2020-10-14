'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic.

Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world".

Report by Thomasl.

