Pops and Flops: Walgreens, Fastly, and United Airlines Stock

Walgreens shares are popping after the company released its quarterly report, showing a rise in pharmacy sales and 1 million completed COVID-19 tests in each state.

Fastly shares are down after a significant reduction of business with its largest customer, TikTok.

Shares for United are also flopping after the airline reported Q3 losses of $1.8 billion.