Charges Warranted But Won’t Be Filed Against Woman Who Yelled Racist Slur At Gisele Barreto Fetterman

The Fetterman has chosen to avoid charges but wants to the woman to receive the appropriate social services.


Wife Of Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor Targeted With Racial Slur Outside Grocery Store

The wife of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, is coming...
OK! Magazine

Giselle Barreto Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, Is Target of Racial Slur

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said a woman taunted her at a grocery...
NYTimes.com


Fetterman Family Declining To Press Charges Against Woman For Using Racial Slurs [Video]

Fetterman Family Declining To Press Charges Against Woman For Using Racial Slurs

The family says they would prefer the woman receive some sort of counseling.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Woman hurls racist, xenophobic slurs at Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pa. lieutenant governor [Video]

Woman hurls racist, xenophobic slurs at Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pa. lieutenant governor

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was grocery shopping when a woman hurled racial slurs at her.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience' [Video]

Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience'

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gisele Fetterman is speaking out about becoming the victim of a verbal assault at a Braddock grocery store; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh