Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Organizations Team Up to Help Homeowners with Hurricane Delta Recovery

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Local Organizations Team Up to Help Homeowners with Hurricane Delta Recovery
Local Organizations Team Up to Help Homeowners with Hurricane Delta Recovery

71.

Catholic charities of acadiana and asbury united methodist church are teaming up to help homeowners affected by hurricane delta get tarps on their roofs.and they need your help.joining us now live is ben broussard, chief communications officer for catholic charities.thanks for joining us ben.1.

Tell us about saturda's campaign and how news15 viewers can help.2.

Is there any special equipment or clothing volunteers will need on saturday?

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelKeppy

QC Wild Dog RT @uniondfc: The real drip kit? Get yours today, support local charity organizations, and help us beat that team with the ugly green. ht… 2 days ago

uniondfc

Union Dubuque F.C. The real drip kit? Get yours today, support local charity organizations, and help us beat that team with the ugly… https://t.co/iYRFNgLHY6 2 days ago

BabblingBAMIT

Babbling Brook - A Moment In Time RT @windsorgov: The best way to help during the #cameronpeakfire is to donate to local Larimer Cty Volunteer Organizations Active in Disast… 3 days ago

windsorgov

Town of Windsor The best way to help during the #cameronpeakfire is to donate to local Larimer Cty Volunteer Organizations Active i… https://t.co/hb01zvk4CU 3 days ago

Race4Rescues

Race For The Rescues It’s been a blast to see what participants did on #RaceForTheRescues Day! Team BluePrints got some tails wagging by… https://t.co/8xLa0bZQN6 5 days ago

therescuetrain

The Rescue Train It’s been a blast to see what participants did on #RaceForTheRescues Day! Team BluePrints got some tails wagging by… https://t.co/IcwZLSmbXP 5 days ago

DiscoverELC

Environmental Learning Center Are you sick of trash in our waterways? Then come to help #CleanOn at the 35th Annual International Coastal Cleanup… https://t.co/r99JYa91GY 1 week ago