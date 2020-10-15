Video Credit: KADN - Published 1 day ago

Hurricane Laura Survivors Who Accepted FEMA Rental Assistance Have Options

A quick reminder for hurricane laura survivors who accepted fema rental assistance: you have options.joining us now live is fema public affairs specialist lenisha smith.

Thanks for joining us lenisha.

1.

So laura survivors options are pretty wide open for how they use the rental assistance funds 3 right?2.

The deadline is fast approaching for seeking fema aid for laura right?3.

How about disaster declarations for parishes affected by hurricane delta.

Any movement on that?

3 3