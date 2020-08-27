FEMA Deadlines For Hurricane Laura and New Information For Hurricane Delta Relief

Video Credit: KADN - Published 1 day ago

It's going to be on october twenty seventh i'm like what are you really want to make sure that survivors are putting in those applications there's three ways that survivors can register for thematic and call the fema helpline number which is one eight hundred six two one three three six two.

They can download the fema app or they can simply just our visit disaster assistance stock up.

December fifteenth so they have a lot more time to register for hurricane delta and again it's survivors have been affected by both storms. they will need to make sure they're putting in two separate wreck our registrations for each storm.

So hurricane laura one application hurricane doubts that a separate one.

For hurricane mar we've had more than two hundred thousand survivors register for fema assistance and to date for hurricane dealt so we've had a little bit more than seventy one hundred.

So we know who's register for who we're keeping track but we're also making sure if you are registering for both storms that we're gonna be comparing both registrations i'm comparing both inspections just to make sure we're not duplicating any efforts.

I'm in any sort of assistance that you may be receiving for your damages so it's really important if you have to take pictures take pictures of before and after- if you have pictures before- for her team laura.

Hurricane don't that's a compare i'm making sure you're keeping your receipt your documents so that could be any estimates that you may have gotten from any contractors that you're working with this while i'm and also making sure that were updated on your information on your teeth.

And your current mailing address as well.

So it's really important that the robbers are also making sure that there.

Are reporting their damages to the state the state has set up a link on that include the survey if that damage dot la dot gov.

Where survivors can go in and put down their damages and out what's happened to their home and from what storm just so they know where the damages are.

And where the assistance is needed i'm so they can communicate that with us and we can work through that process.

