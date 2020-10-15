Gen Z Is Fueling A Massive Transformation In Banking

With more than half of Gen Zers using digital wallets, banks are being forced to reevaluate how they cater to customers.

Banking customers are continually moving toward convenience and technology to meet their banking needs.

To remain competitive financial institutions are embracing fintech and adjusting to the needs of Generation Z.

Digital-only "neobanks" are popping up featuring online-only banking options and no costly physical branches.