Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation

Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation

Texas Senator Ted Cruz-R is demanding that Twitter and Facebook answer questions regarding their decision to block a New York Post article that alleges corruption of Joe Biden and the Biden family.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

An Outraged Josh Hawley Calls for Government Crack Down on Twitter and Facebook for Cracking Down on NY Post Story

Senator *Josh Hawley* (R-MO) suggested that the government should take action against Facebook and...
Mediaite - Published

Sen. Cruz: 'Dangerous' for Facebook, Twitter to Block Biden Story

The mainstream media is "entirely in bed with Joe Biden," Big Tech has been getting worse, and by...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

Complotismus

COMPLOTISMUS RT @ColumbiaBugle: Senator @tedcruz On Big Tech Censoring NY Post Biden Stories “This is election interference.” “The Senate Judiciary… 2 hours ago

BetsyGolden14

Betsy Golden RT @townhallcom: Sen. @tedcruz on @Twitter and @Facebook censoring the @nypost's recent articles alleging Hunter Biden was engaged in acts… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Losing Face: Giuliani Posts Video, Having Forgotten To Edit Out His Racist 'Comedy' [Video]

Losing Face: Giuliani Posts Video, Having Forgotten To Edit Out His Racist 'Comedy'

On Tuesday, former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani wrapped up an edition of his podcast Common Sense. According to Gizmodo, he then did a little post-show banter in front of a hot mic. However, when..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Facebook And Twitter Limit Sharing New York Post Story [Video]

Facebook And Twitter Limit Sharing New York Post Story

Facebook And Twitter Limit Sharing New York Post Story

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
Le'Veon Bell's latest Twitter clues point to Chiefs signing [Video]

Le'Veon Bell's latest Twitter clues point to Chiefs signing

Le'Veon Bell's latest Twitter clues point to Chiefs signing

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:12Published