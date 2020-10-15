Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:41s - Published 11 minutes ago Raw Video: 'What The Hell Is Going On' Senators Cruz-R-Tx, Coons-D-Del Discuss Facebook, Twitter / New York Post Situation Texas Senator Ted Cruz-R is demanding that Twitter and Facebook answer questions regarding their decision to block a New York Post article that alleges corruption of Joe Biden and the Biden family. 0

