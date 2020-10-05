WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/04/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

The white house physician says president trump's blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The doctor also says the president's condition continues to improve and he could be discharged from the hospital as early as tomorrow.

Skyler henry reports from washington.

President trump who tested positive for the coronavirus thursday left his walter reed medical center quarters to wave to supporters late sunday, masked and with heavy security detail.

Shortly before, the president put out a video on twitter announcing his suprise visit.

"i'm not telling anybody but you but i'm about to make a surprise visit."

Earlier, the white house physician told reporters the president's oxygen level dipped to concerning levels both friday and saturday.

"we debated the reasons for this, and whether we'd even intervene.

As a determination of the team, based predominantly on the timeline from the initial diagnosis, that we initiated dexamethasone."

Dexamethasone is a steroid that's been shown to improve outcomes for patients with severe cases of covid-19.

Doctors say the president was also given a second dose of the antiviral medication remdesivir.

The president was diagnosed with the virus late thursday and his doctors say he spent about an hour on supplemental oxygen at the white house friday.

Since he's been in the hospital, the white house has released photos of him working and he tweeted this video saturday.

"i came here, wasn't feeling so well, but i feel better now."

Dr. conley says the president's condition is improving and he could be discharged as soon as monday.

But reporters questioned the doctor about his rosy assessment of the president's condition saturday which contradicted an assessment from the president's chief of staff, who said the president's vitals were very concerning.

"i was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, in his course of illness, has had."

Democratic senator chuck schumer called on the president to be fully transparent about his health as a matter of national security.

"when it comes to something as vital as this, the health of the president, the health of the people around him, we need the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

The president is just one of many in his inner circle to become infected with covid-19, including former new jersey governor chris christie, former white house counselor kellyanne conway and republican senators mike lee, thom tillis and ron johnson.

Skyler henry, cbs news, washington.

There has been some criticism of the president's outing, including an attending physician at walter reed medical center some criticism of the president's outing, including an attending physician at walter reed medical center who tweeted concern for the safety of the secret service who were inside the s-u-v with the president.

Pleasantly quiet weather is here to stay for the next several days.

Temperatures will slowly climb closer to normal by the middle of the week with highs back into the low 80s.

We'll stay dry through at least thursday, but a tropical system could bring showers by friday and the weekend.

Sunday night: another cool, calm, and quiet night.

Plenty of starry sky with just a few high clouds passing by.

Lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday-thursday: most of this week will feature partly cloudy skies with highs back into the low and mid 80s by the middle of the week.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances remain at zero through thursday.

Friday-sunday: with hurricane season continuing, we'll be watching a disturbance in the caribbean carefully.

Depending on the exact path of this storm, we could see some rain by friday and back here locally, the mississippi state department of health reports 321 new cases of covid-19 with 2 new deaths.

There are 122 on- going outbreaks within the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in mississippi is now more than 100 thousand with more than 3 thousand deaths.

It's presumed that more than 89 thousand people have recovered from the virus.

An 18 wheeler carries food boxes to feed dozens of families in a nearby community.

These pictures on your screen are from a food giveaway in sulligent alabama this weekend.

The event was papartnered through the usda food for families program.

This was the third round of donations.

Each box included meat and cheese.

The event took place saturday morning at the greater victory church of god.

A quick programming note for our viewers... we will be airing the new england patriots and kansas city chiefs game right here on wcbi tomorrow at 6 o'clock.

That means, wcbi news at 6 will air at 5:30 pm tomorrow.

Once again, the football game between the patriots and chiefs will air on this channel tomorrow at 6 pm.

Big brother will air immediately after the game at 9 pm.

After the break, trevor takes us all back to school with this weeks weather why's.

You don't wanna miss it.

Stick around.

Watching the forecast every night, you may see different symbols, lines, and colors on the weather maps.

This can be a little confusing...so meteorologist trevor birchett is going to break it all down for us in this week's weather whys.

Meteorology is a very complicated science, so of course, some complicated symbols are used to convey what is happening.

You may see these on our maps occasionally and be curious what they actually mean, so let's learn!

First of all, and likely the most common, is the cold front.

It's a blue line with triangles pointing in the direction it's moving.

This means a colder air mass is moving in, but also usually brings rain and storms ahead of it.

The drier and cooler air moves in after this front passes.

Meanwhile, the warm front is just the opposite.

This red line means that warm air is moving in, usually from the south.

We may be dry and cool one day, but warm and muggy the next.

Warm fronts can also bring some light rain, but usually not storms. you may also see a combined blue and red line, which is a stationary front, or a front that's not moving.

These fronts usually result in several rounds of rain that can lead to flooding.

Now let's talk about those letters...a red l represents an area of low pressure.

Low pressure systems normally bring bad weather, so if you see this symbol, there's usually rain or storm activity nearby.

The closer we are to the low pressure, the better chance of rain and stronger storms. however, a blue h is good news...that's high pressure!

High pressure is associated with sinking air, which means clouds and storms can't rise.

High pressure usually brings dry, cooler, and sunny weather.

So there you go...a little meteorology 101 that may help you understand our maps a little easier.

Did i miss something that you're curious about?

Let me know!

Email your question to us, [email protected] , or send it to us on facebook and twitter.

Until next week, i'm meteorologist trevor birchett.

A new season brings a host of new opportunities!

Today on mom to mom, some tips on a fun d-i-y fall bucketlist.

Take a look.

Mandy williamson: today on mom to mom, we're going to show you how to make a cute fall diy bucket list in my house, fall is one of our favorite seasons, but usually there's a lot to do.

You've got pumpkin picking, carving pumpkins, going to corn mazes.

There's just a lot, and it's hard for us to decide on the weekends.

That's why when i came across this really cool idea from natural beach living, it is a diy fall bucket list kit.

Basically, it's really easy and simple to do, and you can do it with your family, is you find a bucket where you can get at any craft store, find some corn kernels, it can be any kind, there's all different types, some that i didn't even know existed.

You can get a fun chalkboard if you want so you can write fall bucket list on there, some popsicle sticks, and of course, some utensils to write with.

Then you grab the kids and you write on these popsicles what it is that you want to do for the season.

Do you want to go pick out a pumpkin?

Do you want to pick out a costume?

Do you want to help rake the leaves and then jump in them?

These are the kinds of things that we like to do, and just helps us make that decision so much easier and it's a whole lot of fun.

So this fall diy bucket list is really fun to enjoy on the weekends, your kids just pull one out and then you go do that activity.

This is just a fun, easy way to gather the family together and do those fall things that you love to do.

As always moms, if you have those great, wonderful ideas, we'd love to hear them.

You can post them to our facebook page and we'll see you on the next mom to mom.

Saturday.

Mississippi state football suffering a tough loss to arkansas on saturday...courtne y recaps the loss, next in sports cash 3 lottery gfx goes here after shocking the college football landscape in week one of the s-e-c season with an upset against l-s-u, mississippi state football is already being humbled the bulldogs dropping m-s-u's home opener in starkville against an unranked arkansas team, saturday, 21-14 while head coach mike leach's air raid offense shined in week one...in week two the offense looking flat although, quarterback k.j.

Costello broke a single game record for completions with 43 complete passes...costello finished the evening with 313 yards in the air..which .nearly half of his passing yards from week one the senior quarterback also throwing three interceptions...one of which, arkansas returned to score to help the hogs earn the program's first s- e-c win since 2017 coach leach saying that the bulldogs need to focus more on technique leach: ""i thought that his whole fos and rey tot out there an pl the nt was prty goo i don't think that he was as sharp with his reads this time around.

A lot of this, but not just k.j., all sides of the ball, really, we tried to make too much happen in particular with offense.

We just tried to make too much happen.

Rather than do the basic, fundamental job, we tried to do too much."

Costello: "i could less if teams come out and play that coverage.

We completed the ball over the field.

At the end of the day we have to execute in crucial situations when it's third and short when it's fourth and three when it's fourth and one.

I got to take care of the football.

Bottom line.

It's that simple.

I have to take care of the football.

Take care of what the defense gives me and move the ball forward one play at a time."

First year ole miss head coach lane kiffin checking off a milestone this weekend after ole miss secured it's first win of the season against kentucky, 42-41 in overtime however, the win over the wildcats was anything but a clean performance for the rebels although, quarterback matt corral featured another solid performance totaling 371 yards and four touchdowns...the landshark defense struggled to contain kentucky as the cats were able to finish with 559 yards of total offense coach kiffin even saying himself that ole miss should send kentucky kicker matt ruffolo a gift for miss the extra point in o-t which ultimately sent the rebels back to oxford with win number one of the year "we just talked at halftime.

It wasn't really a scheme thing.

Guys were there.

We were missing tackles.

We weren't playing physical up front.

I thought we were getting knocked around on both sides of the ball.

I don't think we ran the ball well at all on offense.

Luckily, we have some great skill players that bailed us out in the passing game because in this conference i don't think you can be finesse and win a lot.

We've got to become more physical."

Former mississippi state qb dak prescott hits the gridiron for some sunday n-f-l action...highlights from thw cowboys browns game, when we come back week four didn't get any easier for the dallas cowboys as the team continues to struggle although, quarterback dak prescott has put up over 450 yards in the air for each of the team's last three match- ups...the cowboys have allowed on average 42 points in the last three games including sunday's battle at home against the cleveland browns let's get to at&t stadium... prescott and browns qb baker mayfield heading out onto the field... 1st qtr browns with some trickery early...12 and a half to go..

Former mississippi state qb dak prescott hits the gridiron for some sunday n-f-l action...highlights from thw cowboys browns game, when we come back week four didn't get any easier for the dallas cowboys as the team continues to struggle although, quarterback dak prescott has put up over 450 yards in the air for each of the team's last three match- ups...the cowboys have allowed on average 42 points in the last three games including sunday's battle at home against the cleveland browns let's get to at&t stadium... prescott and browns qb baker mayfield heading out onto the field... 1st qtr browns with some trickery early...12 and a half to go.. Wide receiver jarvis landry takes the handoff and then passes to wide receiver odell beckham for the 37-yard touchdown score: 7-0 browns =================== =================== =================== ========== 2 and change to go in the 1st qtr...tied at 7 dak prescott hits wr amari cooper for the 20-yard touchdown score: 14-7 cowboys =================== =================== =================== ========== 2nd qtr...9 and a half to go browns qb baker mayfield finds tight end austin hooper for the 1- yard touchdown score: 21-14 browns =================== =================== =================== =========== halftime score: 31- 14 browns =================== =================== =================== =========== 3rd qtr under 11 minutes 31-14 browns after rb nick chubb left the game in the 1st quarter, kareem hunt took over most of the running duties here hunt takes it in from 14 yards out for the touchdown score: 38-14 browns =================== =================== =================== =================== 4th qtr...6 and a half to go 41-22 browns cowboys trying to mount another come from behind victory prescott over the middle to te dalton schultz for the 26-yard touchdown score: 41-30 browns =================== =================== =================== =================== 4th qtr under four minutes remaining after the browns go 4 and out prescott finishes off an 80 yard, 11 play drive with a 5- yard touchdown to wr ceedee lamb score: 41-38 browns =================== =================== =================== ================== 4th qtr after the cowboys failed to retrieve the onside kick attempt the browns have 1st and 10 from midfield odell beckham takes the end around and after he eludes a tackle deep in his own backfield beckham turns it up field and races 50-yards for the touchdown score: 49-38 browns =================== =================== =================== ================== 4th qtr dak prescott marches the cowboys back down the field but this time he is intercepted by cb denzel ward at the 4 yard line