Twitter Blocked A Dodgy Article About Hunter Biden, And The GOP Is Fuming

Apoplectic Republican Senate Judiciary Committee members plan to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

They want him to testify about Twitter's decision to block links to a dubious New York Post article about Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

The New York Post article contains unverified emails purportedly taken from Hunter Biden's laptop.

Twitter says it considered the emails to have been hacked.