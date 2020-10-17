Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Who Is Hunter Biden?

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos.

The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Hunter Biden was previously mentioned by Trump in the first presidential debate.

Hunter's under scrutiny for his business dealings.

He worked with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Trump believes that Hunter profited in China while his father was vice president.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax TV: I Met Police Over 'Disgusting' Hunter Biden Photos

Rudy Giuliani is blowing the lid off the fast-growing Hunter Biden scandal, telling Newsmax TV's Greg...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Joe Biden Lashes Out at Ron Johnson and Trump ‘Henchman’ Rudy Giuliani Over Hunter Biden ‘Smears’: ‘Should Be Ashamed’

Joe Biden ripped Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson to a local reporter, lumping him in with Trump "henchman"...
Mediaite - Published

As Hunter Biden scandal gets ready to explode in their faces, Big Tech, the MSM and the Democrat Party are committing mass suicide by attempting to 'rig' the election for Joe Biden

(Natural News) While Adam Schiff and many Democrats continue to babble on about Hunter Biden’s...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

LyoPaHazMat

No More Heroes RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: As Rudy Giuliani continues to push likely fraudulent Child***smears against Hunter Biden, we just learned t… 1 second ago

DemirMDC

DemirDC #Trumpism RT @Jim_Jordan: Five facts confirm the Biden emails: 1. @DNI_Ratcliffe says it’s not Russian disinformation. 2. The FBI says it’s not Rus… 1 second ago

JournalersCafe

Journalers Cafe RT @RaheemKassam: Democrat Senator Warned in October ’19: ‘Hunter Biden Becomes Hillary’s Emails’ https://t.co/dCJIwMX4l0 1 second ago

encinitasgal

Terri RT @Thomas1774Paine: ICYMI - Steve Bannon Behind ‘Roll-Out Plan’ For Hunter Biden Emails, Says ‘Multiple Stories From Multiple Media Source… 1 second ago

drgeophysics

DRG RT @AdamParkhomenko: The craziest thing about Hunter Biden is that Trump let 220,000 Americans die while playing golf and talking about his… 2 seconds ago

Twitt_Itches

Twitt_Really_Itches RT @Cernovich: Watching reporters who ignored the Hunter Biden emails treat a Borat prank of Rudy Giuliani as hot news says everything. 2 seconds ago

H_BadgerDntCare

CHÅS PAЯKS 🇺🇸 RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Secret Service Travel Records Confirm Hunter Biden Trips In Emails https://t.co/jNsujPPZIZ 2 seconds ago

joycemillman

Joyce Millman @🏠 RT @sarahkendzior: "The Hunter Biden story is a deflection story to protect Jared, Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric Trump from being held accountab… 2 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Our Goal Is To Get The Truth Before People Have A Chance To Lie': Former FBI Agent Jack Schafer On Book 'The Truth Detector' [Video]

'Our Goal Is To Get The Truth Before People Have A Chance To Lie': Former FBI Agent Jack Schafer On Book 'The Truth Detector'

Jack Schafer spent over a decade in the FBI and during his time working for the federal law enforcement agency, he became an expert in human psychology and getting the truth out of criminals. Katie..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:24Published
Intel Officials Say Russia Likely Behind Hunter Biden Smear [Video]

Intel Officials Say Russia Likely Behind Hunter Biden Smear

More than 50 former intelligence officials who served under presidents from both parties say the recent Hunter Biden smear campaign is likely a Russian disinformation operation.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published
Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians [Video]

Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians

The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published