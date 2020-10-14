Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails
On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy.
The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.
The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring Hunter communicating with a Ukrainian official about meeting with his father.
Business Insider reports that the Post's story had a number of red flags and loopholes that raise questions about its authenticity.