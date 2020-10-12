Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's 'Reign Of Terror'

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden.

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some harsh criticism of her father and Trump.

"The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," the 31-year-old wrote in a Vanity Fair column.

She went on to say; "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'End this nightmare': Rudy Giuliani's daughter urges Americans to vote for Joe Biden in Vanity Fair op-ed

Caroline Giuliani called her father the "president's personal bulldog," and described Trump's time in...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Losing Face: Giuliani Posts Video, Having Forgotten To Edit Out His Racist 'Comedy' [Video]

Losing Face: Giuliani Posts Video, Having Forgotten To Edit Out His Racist 'Comedy'

On Tuesday, former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani wrapped up an edition of his podcast Common Sense. According to Gizmodo, he then did a little post-show banter in front of a hot mic. However, when..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails [Video]

Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails

On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
Rudy Gulliani Campaigns For President Trump In Philadelphia [Video]

Rudy Gulliani Campaigns For President Trump In Philadelphia

Gulliani spoke at an event for the launch of Italian Americans For Trump.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published