Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Highlights

Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Billboard Music Awards 2020 Highlights

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Highlights

Kelly Clarkson served as host again for the Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in LA last night.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy' [Video]

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy'

The superstar gave an emotional performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Credit: People     Duration: 00:54Published
Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy Loss [Video]

Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy Loss

Singer John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
2020 Billboard Music Awards Highlights [Video]

2020 Billboard Music Awards Highlights

ET Canada has all of the highlights from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, including John Legend's moving tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen and Demi Lovato's powerful performance of her political..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:08Published