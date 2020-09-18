Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building

A pilot testing scheme for Covid-19 has begun in Liverpool, allowing anyone living or working in the city to be repeatedly tested for coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms. Test results are available within the hour at six new testing facilities, staffed by 2,000 military personnel. The government hopes the scheme will find asymptomatic cases which could help prevent and reduce transmission in the community. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool has got under way.Residents began to arrive at Liverpool Tennis Centre, one of six new testingfacilities opening in the city, about 45 minutes before it opened at midday onFriday.
Over 900 film and television memorabilia pieces, including Obe-Wan Kenobe'slightsaber and Tyler Durden's red leather jacket, will go on sale on December1 and 2, with a combined estimated selling price of £4.4 million.
The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz were also spotted on the sets among others. Videos from the shoot show Pattinson walking up a grand building with others. The film's shoot was halted after Pattinson had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The shooting for The Batman movie was resumed in mid-September. Pattinson, 34, is best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight.
Robert Pattinson is an A-List Hollywood star. Business Insider is dishing on some fun facts about the actor that even his biggest fans may not know. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" was the actor's first major film. There's an asteroid named after the movie star. He doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz." Pattinson actor has admitted that he's not the best driver. The star said that he's always wanted to be a rapper.