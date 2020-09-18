Global  
 

Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building

Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building

A stunt double dressed as Batman has been pictured on top of the Royal LiverBuilding in Liverpool.

The stuntman, who was secured with a wire, was seenleaning off the famous landmark on Thursday.

Filming of The Batman, whichstars Colin Farrell and Robert Pattinson, is continuing in the city despitestringent coronavirus restrictions.


