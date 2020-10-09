Global  
 

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day.

He said that, "This year's Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to the World Food Program is a big achievement.

India is happy that our contribution and association with it has been historic."


