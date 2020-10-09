India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar informed party's Bihar election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 16. "PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. In Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on 23rd Oct. On 28th Oct, PM to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On 1st November, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On 3rd Nov, in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria," said Fadnavis ahead of Bihar election.
On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the long-standing relation of India with FAO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. Event was witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country.
The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, in what its boss said was a call to action that..