Ominous blanket of smoke from Cameron Peak Fire cloaks sky above northern Colorado

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Ominous blanket of smoke from Cameron Peak Fire cloaks sky above northern Colorado

Ominous blanket of smoke from Cameron Peak Fire cloaks sky above northern Colorado

Larimer County, Colorado residents woke up to a smoky sky on Wednesday morning (October 14) after the Cameron Peak Fire flared up overnight due to high winds.


