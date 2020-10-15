|
Ominous blanket of smoke from Cameron Peak Fire cloaks sky above northern Colorado
Larimer County, Colorado residents woke up to a smoky sky on Wednesday morning (October 14) after the Cameron Peak Fire flared up overnight due to high winds.
Denver7 News 5 PM | Thursday, October 15
The Cameron Peak Fire, now the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, grew overnight and is now 164,140 acres. However, it remains 56% contained and no injuries have been reported.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
