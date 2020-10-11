Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Poll Shows Joe Biden Has Narrow Lead Over President Trump In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published
New Poll Shows Joe Biden Has Narrow Lead Over President Trump In Florida

New Poll Shows Joe Biden Has Narrow Lead Over President Trump In Florida

Mason-Dixon poll found Biden has the support of 48 percent of likely general election voters, while 45 percent back Trump.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mason-Dixon Poll: Joe Biden Has Slight Lead Over President Trump In Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida, according...
cbs4.com - Published

Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a steady lead over President Trump in the key...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com


CNN: Biden Lead Over Trump Largest by Challenger Since 1936

Joe Biden's polling lead over President Donald Trump is the largest since 1936, reports CNN. Biden...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Trump Host Separate Town Halls [Video]

Biden, Trump Host Separate Town Halls

Laura Podesta reports on the presidential candidate’s separate town halls Thursday evening. (3:59)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:59Published
Biden Takes Question On Fracking [Video]

Biden Takes Question On Fracking

A Pittsburgher asked former Vice President Joe Biden about his plans for fracking if elected.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published