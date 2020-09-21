Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Piers Morgan set for Britain's Got Talent return?

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Piers Morgan set for Britain's Got Talent return?

Piers Morgan set for Britain's Got Talent return?

Piers Morgan is reportedly set to return to 'Britain's Got Talent' as producers think he will give the show "edge".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Piers Morgan may quit Good Morning Britain within months

Piers Morgan may quit Good Morning Britain within months The GMB host, who presents the show each Monday morning to Wednesday morning from 6am, spoke to Chris...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Mike Tyson offers explanation for groggy Good Morning Britain interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid which left fans concerned

Mike Tyson has explained why he seemed out of sorts during his interview on Good Morning Britain...
talkSPORT - Published

Piers Morgan admits being a ‘bit of a bully’ after mimicking gay journalist’s voice

Piers Morgan has admitted that he was a “bit of a bully” when he mimicked the voice of gay...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Piers Morgan unveils his Spitting Image puppet on GMB [Video]

Piers Morgan unveils his Spitting Image puppet on GMB

Piers Morgan has unveiled his Spitting Image puppet – saying it looks nothing like him. Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:32Published
Piers Morgan Is Less Than Impressed As His Spitting Image Puppet Is Unveiled Live On Good Morning Britain [Video]

Piers Morgan Is Less Than Impressed As His Spitting Image Puppet Is Unveiled Live On Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan Is Less Than Impressed As His Spitting Image Puppet Is Unveiled Live On Good Morning Britain

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Piers Morgan Urges People To Be ‘Realistic’ About Spending Christmas Under Coronavirus Restrictions [Video]

Piers Morgan Urges People To Be ‘Realistic’ About Spending Christmas Under Coronavirus Restrictions

Piers Morgan urged the country to be realistic about the potency and spread of coronavirus as he warned that restrictions will be with us for some time, including over Christmas.

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published