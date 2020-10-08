Sexual Tension Between The Brady Bunch? New REELZ Doc Goes ‘Behind Closed Doors’

The popular sitcom The Brady Bunch gave us iconic lines like “Marcia, Marcia, Marica," a catchy theme song known the world over, and an unforgettable tic-tac-toe opening — but it gave its actors so much more.

The Brady Bunch: Behind Closed Doors, airing October 18 on REELZ, explores how the show's stars became pop-culture royalty and met costars they'd never forget.

The landmark series premiered more than 50 years ago and has never been off the air since.

Other interviews include the children of the show's creator, the late Sherwood Schwartz, who share behind-the-scenes stories of how the sitcom came to life, the bitter backstage feuds and the last-minute re-castings.

(Hint: Florence Henderson was not the first choice to play Carole Brady.) In addition, this installment features sit-downs with the actor who portrayed infamous Cousin Oliver as well as Jennifer Elise Cox, who played Jan in the Brady film adaptations of the TV series.

An array of TV movies, spin-offs, hit songs, feature films and reality shows have popped up since The Brady Bunch played its final episode in 1974, solidifying its place in American culture.

Deemed one of the most influential sitcoms in television history, there is much that will be uncovered in The Brady Bunch: Behind Closed Doors.

This REELZ on Sunday, October 18, at 8 p.m.

ET.

