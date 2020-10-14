Stubble burning's contribution in Delhi's air pollution keeps changing: CPCB

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chairperson, Shiv Das Meena said that contribution of stubble burning in air pollution of Delhi, dependent on meteorological and other factors.

"Six percent contribution was from stubble burning, yesterday (in the pollution of Delhi).

The information we get from IMD (India Meteorological Department) via SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) portal varies dependent on meteorological and other factors," said Shiv Das Meena.

CPCB had deployed 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.

"The teams will monitor vigil against pollution and will continue till February 28 next year.

Teams will focus on hotspot areas where the problem gets aggravated and will directly report on SAMEER app and also coordinate it with agencies.

For more effectiveness, if the complaint is not addressed on given time it will be escalated to higher authority," said Shiv Das Meena, while addressing a technical press briefing on air pollution on October 16.