Stubble burning's contribution in Delhi's air pollution keeps changing: CPCB
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chairperson, Shiv Das Meena said that contribution of stubble burning in air pollution of Delhi, dependent on meteorological and other factors.
"Six percent contribution was from stubble burning, yesterday (in the pollution of Delhi).
The information we get from IMD (India Meteorological Department) via SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) portal varies dependent on meteorological and other factors," said Shiv Das Meena.
CPCB had deployed 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.
"The teams will monitor vigil against pollution and will continue till February 28 next year.
Teams will focus on hotspot areas where the problem gets aggravated and will directly report on SAMEER app and also coordinate it with agencies.
For more effectiveness, if the complaint is not addressed on given time it will be escalated to higher authority," said Shiv Das Meena, while addressing a technical press briefing on air pollution on October 16.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on October 16 stated that meteorological conditions in Delhi have been "extremely unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants since this September as compared to last year."PM2.5 and PM10 concentration between September and October this year has been more as compared to the corresponding period last year," Prashant Gargava said. "In winters, the ventilation index, a combination of horizontal wind dispersion and heat dissipation of pollutants, is very less in landlocked areas like Delhi. This leads to a higher rate of pollution," Prashant Gargava added.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 15, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai sharply reacted on comments by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar that "stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi". Prakash Javadekar had said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today. Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."Gopal replied, "The Union Environment Minister today said that stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi. Air Quality Index (AQI) was normal 15 days ago, I want to ask him as to what people of Delhi did in 15 days which led to this kind of situation." "It seems the Centre has become spokesperson of states where stubble burning takes place and is competing with Delhi. We are taking measures to fight pollution in Delhi and want cooperation from the Centre on source of pollution outside Delhi," he added.
