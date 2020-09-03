Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB won't probe Vivek Oberoi in drug case: Anil Deshmukh

Sophie took her pet for a walk in Bandra. Nupur Sanon was also spotted in same part of Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi stepped out of his house wearing black designer mask. Veteran actors Govinda and Shakti Kapoor were spotted together.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriation of funds. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:04Published
While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 14, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh spoke on probe into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan'. Deshmukh said, "A committee will be set up to investigate irregularities into the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan' launched by the previous state government." "A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report says that large scale corruption took place under this scheme," he added.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.
We sat down with director Bejoy Nambiar and his cast of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, to really break down the trailer, the characters, the references, the mood, and the rage that made the film. In this interview, Bejoy tells us how he showed Caravaggio paintings to his DOP to tell him what he wants his film to look like, Jim tells us how all characters are on a journey to realise their true selves, Pulkit discusses how he harnessed that rage within him, Sanjeeda shares her excitement on making her Bollywood debut and Kriti tells us how they are all connected.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 21:55Published
BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Maharashtra government over not reopening temples in the state. He said that Ramleela can be celebrated in large grounds by maintaining COVID-19 norms and CM Thakeray is giving permission to reopen restaurants and bars but not temple. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik backed the Government's decision. He said that BJP leaders, who are demanding reopening of temples, are raising the issue just to take sympathy of people. But BJP leaders should respect the decision of Chief Minister Thackeray.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued a man stuck in floodwater in a village of Solapur district in Maharashtra on October 16. Flood situation in parts of Maharashtra has created havoc. Search operation is underway to find missing persons.
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling..