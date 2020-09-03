Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB won't probe Vivek Oberoi in drug case: Anil Deshmukh

Investigation in drug connection within Bollywood continues.

Actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh's names have come up in the case.

Commenting on the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police will intervene if NCB doesn't investigate the case.

"Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh.

But NCB is not taking up the investigation.

We'll request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Anil Deshmukh.