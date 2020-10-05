Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows
Vaccine scepticism, even when it comes to COVID-19, appears high in France.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ensure poll-like system for Covid vaccine delivery: PM

 mphasising the need to ensure speedy delivery of Covid-19 vaccine even in the remotest areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed his government on Saturday to..
IndiaTimes

Florida football coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

 Florida coach Dan Mullen announced Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Gators' game against LSU already was postponed due to outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Dutch royals return amid anger over Covid holiday

 The family flew back from Greece after just a day on holiday there, amid intense criticism.
BBC News

Covid: Far-right protesters attack Slovak government office over virus measures

 Riot police disperse a crowd reportedly including neo-Nazis outside the government building.
BBC News

Euronews Pan-European news television channel

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews [Video]

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

JUST IN: A man has been decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:45Published
Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrant [Video]

Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrant

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition figurehead who is currently in exile, told Euronews she is not frightened about being placed on Russia’s wanted list.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

TILR16

TILR RT @euronews: Vaccine scepticism, even when it comes to COVID-19, appears high in France. https://t.co/9cbUm5T7zR 2 hours ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Vaccine scepticism, even when it comes to COVID-19, appears high in France. https://t.co/5Rw8uqmUvh 9 hours ago

davidba98708974

david ba Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows… https://t.co/E5vQDXV6de 15 hours ago

euronews

euronews Vaccine scepticism, even when it comes to COVID-19, appears high in France. https://t.co/9cbUm5T7zR 21 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows… https://t.co/VuZgSCZoyR 23 hours ago

blues_pablo

Caliban _ Caliban's News Feed _ Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews p… https://t.co/Lx7zbkHkoY 1 day ago

starchild20202

Starchild2020 RT @lisakeb007: 63% of people in the UK will take a vaccine when one becomes available. https://t.co/HaTuLn5NzB Oh good, another poll. So… 1 day ago

lisakeb007

lisa keeble 63% of people in the UK will take a vaccine when one becomes available. https://t.co/HaTuLn5NzB Oh good, another… https://t.co/jF0Fa0EYtI 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDC [Video]

A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDC

Over 10,000 people work at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And according to Business Insider, a thousand current and former CDC officers have put their names to a letter criticizing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Facebook announces ban on paid ads that discourage vaccinations [Video]

Facebook announces ban on paid ads that discourage vaccinations

The latest policy is an extension of Facebook's rules that ban adverts about vaccine "hoaxes".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:04Published
COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximum [Video]

COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximum

The French capital will close all bars completely from Tuesday as the French government raises the city's coronavirus alert to the maximum level.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:38Published