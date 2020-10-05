Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to EuronewsJUST IN: A man has been decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews
Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrantSviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition figurehead who is currently in exile, told Euronews she is not frightened about being placed on Russia’s wanted list.
euronews Vaccine scepticism, even when it comes to COVID-19, appears high in France. https://t.co/9cbUm5T7zR 21 hours ago
A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDCOver 10,000 people work at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And according to Business Insider, a thousand current and former CDC officers have put their names to a letter criticizing..
Facebook announces ban on paid ads that discourage vaccinationsThe latest policy is an extension of Facebook's rules that ban adverts about vaccine "hoaxes".
COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximumThe French capital will close all bars completely from Tuesday as the French government raises the city's coronavirus alert to the maximum level.