Skip Bayless on Ty Lue coaching Clippers and reported team chemistry issues with Kawhi | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers reached an agreement yesterday with Ty Lue to be their next head coach after parting ways with Doc Rivers.

And on the same day that agreement was reached, reports also came out detailing how several Clippers including Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell were 'bristled' when Kawhi Leonard was given games to take off and would regularly be late for team flights under the watch of Doc Rivers.