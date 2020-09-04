96-year-old Tipton Twins take a ride in helicopter

The saucy 96-year-old identical twins who famously told Good Morning Britainhost Piers Morgan their longevity was down to “plenty of sex and no Guinness”have hit even dizzier heights by flying in a helicopter.

Lil Cox and DorisHobday had the nation in stitches after being invited on the TV show in May asBritain's oldest known identical twins, after Lil confessed to her crush onactor Jason Statham, saying: "If I had one night with him, I’d die happy."Dubbed the Tipton Twins after their home town in the West Midlands' BlackCountry, the pair have since marked October's Grandparents Day with a25-minute helicopter ride - securing their reputation as the country’sfunniest and most adventurous nonagenarians.