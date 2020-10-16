Global  
 

Fenway Park Among 21 Early Voting Locations In Boston

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Fenway Park will be an early voting location for Boston residents on October 17 and October 18.

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.


