Pops and Flops: Hertz, Zoom, and Chewy Stock

Hertz shares are popping after the company secured $1.65 billion in DIP financing after filing for bankruptcy.

The deal is pending as it waits for court approval.

Zoom shares are also up after asset management firm AB Bernstein raised the company's 12-month price target to $611, and Chewy stock is popping after its rating was upgraded to a buy by Jefferies.