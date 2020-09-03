Migrating geese counted as they arrive in search of Strangford ‘superfood’

Almost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Theorganisation, which warned in July that it might have to make 1,200 peopleredundant to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, has said it is making514 compulsory redundancies following consultation.
A life-sized cake of Colin Firth as Mr Darcy has been created to celebrate the25th anniversary of the BBC’s Pride And Prejudice mini-series. The six foot-tall cake was unveiled at the National Trust property Lyme Park, in Cheshire,which was used as the character’s home of Pemberley in the adaptation.
