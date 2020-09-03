Migrating geese counted as they arrive in search of Strangford ‘superfood’

The complex and often infuriating task of counting tens of thousands ofmigrating geese has taken place at their favourite autumn stop-off.

Up to 90%of the global population of Canadian light bellied Brent geese arrive onStrangford Lough in Co Down every year.

Interview with Andrew Upton, NationalTrust countryside manager for East Down.