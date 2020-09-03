Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Migrating geese counted as they arrive in search of Strangford ‘superfood’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Migrating geese counted as they arrive in search of Strangford ‘superfood’

Migrating geese counted as they arrive in search of Strangford ‘superfood’

The complex and often infuriating task of counting tens of thousands ofmigrating geese has taken place at their favourite autumn stop-off.

Up to 90%of the global population of Canadian light bellied Brent geese arrive onStrangford Lough in Co Down every year.

Interview with Andrew Upton, NationalTrust countryside manager for East Down.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Strangford Strangford Human settlement in Northern Ireland


Andrew Upton Australian playwright, screenwriter, and director


County Down County Down Place in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

'She just went nuts': mask rant woman removed from NI flight

 Passengers have told of their shock after a woman was removed from a plane after she allegedly refused to wear a mask and shouted "everybody dies" at crew...
WorldNews

National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty Conservation organisation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding losses [Video]

1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding losses

Almost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Theorganisation, which warned in July that it might have to make 1,200 peopleredundant to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, has said it is making514 compulsory redundancies following consultation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Life-sized Colin Firth cake created to celebrate Pride And Prejudice anniversary [Video]

Life-sized Colin Firth cake created to celebrate Pride And Prejudice anniversary

A life-sized cake of Colin Firth as Mr Darcy has been created to celebrate the25th anniversary of the BBC’s Pride And Prejudice mini-series. The six foot-tall cake was unveiled at the National Trust property Lyme Park, in Cheshire,which was used as the character’s home of Pemberley in the adaptation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this