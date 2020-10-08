Trump: NBC's Guthrie was 'going crazy'

Global  
 

Speaking to seniors in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump described his town hall the night before moderated by NBC's Savannah Guthrie as "another night in paradise" and criticized ABC for throwing "soft balls" at his opponent Joe Biden at a dueling event.


