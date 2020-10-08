Global  
 

Trump's Major Revelation About His Taxes

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:44s - Published
President Donald Trump's tax returns are shrouded in mystery.

The New York Times wrote a series of articles, based on copies of Trump's returns they were able to obtain.

On Thursday, Trump did a town hall on NBC.

He was asked about his taxes.

CNN reports that Trump made several revelations during the town hall about his taxes.

1) Trump does have more than $400 million in loans coming due.

2) Trump won't say whether he has loans with foreign banks or foreign governments.


