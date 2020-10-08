Trump's Major Revelation About His Taxes
President Donald Trump's tax returns are shrouded in mystery.
The New York Times wrote a series of articles, based on copies of Trump's returns they were able to obtain.
On Thursday, Trump did a town hall on NBC.
He was asked about his taxes.
CNN reports that Trump made several revelations during the town hall about his taxes.
1) Trump does have more than $400 million in loans coming due.
2) Trump won't say whether he has loans with foreign banks or foreign governments.