Deadly warehouse fire in Florence under investigation

Tonight - we're learning more about a warehouse fire that killed one person in florence.

last night - firefighters extinguished the fire after working for more than a full day to contain it.

It burned through "right solutions" - a family-owned packaging company in florence.

The lauderdale county coroner says a 34 year old - the owners' son -was killed.

Firefighters says the fire was so hard to control because the warehouse was full of tightly-packed rolls of paper and rags.

Florence fire investigators are the lead on this case with the state fire marshall's office assisting.

I spoke with the florence fire investigator and asked him for an update on where or what caused the fire and he said right now there isn't much of an update because investigating this fire will be tough.

He said everything inside this 50,000 square foot facility is heavily damaged and burned, which is making his job harder.

The investigator said they are working to get an electric engineer to map out all of the electrial spots and wires.

Another big complication to this fire investigation is that hot spots continue to pop up then everyone has to leave the building.

The roof and structure are also heavily damaged with parts of the roof sagging and almost touching the ground.

With this being a chemical cleaning supplies facility the investigator said he actually wears a resperator when going into the building because it's still dangerous with some of those tightly wrapped rags, plastics, and paper still smoldering.

