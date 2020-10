RAW: San Francisco Zoo Officials And SFPD Talk About Recovery Of Stolen Lemur Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 05:08s - Published 2 minutes ago RAW: San Francisco Zoo Officials And SFPD Talk About Recovery Of Stolen Lemur SF Zoo officials and authorities with the SFPD discuss return of Maki the lemur to the zoo and the arrest of a suspect in connection with his theft (10-16-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend