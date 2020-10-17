The US Faces 3rd And Deadliest Wave Of COVID Yet

The US has entered its third wave of coronavirus infections.

New cases are spiking in the Midwest, according to reports from Business Insider.

Public-health experts worry this wave could be the largest, and perhaps deadliest, yet.

A surge in cases and hospitalizations was expected since lockdowns have lifted.

People are spending more time indoors and "pandemic fatigue" has set in.

Seventeen US states have reported more new coronavirus cases in the last week than in any week prior.