Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mt. Vernon Posey Washington

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Mt. Vernon Posey Washington
Hatchets fall on the road

To beat eastern green 22-8.

Washington was looking for a win tonight to give them four this season, that'd be their most wins in a year since 2017... the hatchets visited moutn vernon posey.... things not going well for washington, they trailed 28-nothing late first half... hatchets ball...qb brady byrd bombs away......jacob car--uh-co makes a great catch over the defender and he fights his way in for the score.... right before half....mount vernon strikes again....trevor frisby hauls in the four yard td catch....the wildcats led 35-8 at the break..

Mount vernon never looked back in the second half....river snodgrass was flowing right into the endzone...... tough night on the road for washington.....mount vernon posey




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lake Washington Boulevard closes for pedestrians, local traffic

Good news for all those Seattle-area walkers, bikers, and roller bladers: Lake Washington Boulevard...
SeattlePI.com - Published

China Denies Report It May Detain Americans

China denied on Monday that foreign nationals are under threat of arbitrary detention, following a...
Newsmax - Published

Iran says arms ban lifted, but Pompeo warns

As Tehran celebrated, however, Washington argued that arms sales to Iran would still violate UN...
Khaleej Times - Published


Tweets about this

MVHSWildcatFB

MVHS Wildcat Football RT @MartySports10: Mt. Vernon(Posey) beats Washington #IntheZone #Sports10 https://t.co/o7yVJTwG2u 1 day ago

Davidm1983

Dave Mosbey RT @WYFXFM: Other Week 9 Scores 🏈Heritage Hills 42-12 Princeton 🏈North Posey 58-15 Pike Central 🏈Southridge 38-0 Forest Park 🏈South Sp… 1 day ago

WYFXFM

FOX Sports Evansville 106.7 FM Other Week 9 Scores 🏈Heritage Hills 42-12 Princeton 🏈North Posey 58-15 Pike Central 🏈Southridge 38-0 Forest Par… https://t.co/fEIrMA5lRM 1 day ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter Mt. Vernon(Posey) beats Washington #IntheZone #Sports10 https://t.co/o7yVJTwG2u 2 days ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter RT @Rick_Sports10: Mount Vernon(Posey) beats Washington 56-8 2 days ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler Mount Vernon(Posey) beats Washington 56-8 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Moon Had 'Magnetic Field That Protected Earth' [Video]

Moon Had 'Magnetic Field That Protected Earth'

NASA HEADQUARTERS, WASHINGTON — Scientists have long wondered how life could have evolved on Earth if the sun's radiation flares were so much more powerful billions of years ago. According to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:05Published
White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages [Video]

White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will seek to sell Taiwan at least five and possibly seven advanced weapons systems, according to recent reports by Reuters and the New York Times. Reuters..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:02Published
'Good Things Happen In Philadelphia' Get Out The Vote Fundraising Event Held [Video]

'Good Things Happen In Philadelphia' Get Out The Vote Fundraising Event Held

CBS3's Ukee Washington was part of the lineup.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published