Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s
Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments [Video]

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance

 The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has..
EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December [Video]

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December

EU leaders met for a second day of talks in Brussels but decided to push back a decision on reducing carbon emissions by 55% in the next decade.

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK credit rating downgraded by Moody's amid growth concerns

 Ratings agency cites weakening economy, Brexit woes and coronavirus shocks The ratings agency Moody’s lowered the United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating by..
UK ready for 'no-deal' Brexit unless 'fundamental change' in EU approach, says Johnson [Video]

UK ready for 'no-deal' Brexit unless 'fundamental change' in EU approach, says Johnson

A survey of UK food and drink companies found that just 3.5% were ready for Brexit

Just 3.5% of food and drink companies said they were "fully prepared" for the end of the Brexit...
Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay BRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit,...
UK: State Aid - Brexit Roadblock Or New Opportunities? - Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Many in the pharma and life sciences sector have expressed concern over the seemingly low prospects...
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..

