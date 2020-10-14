Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Devotees queue up outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir on 1st day of Navratri

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Devotees queue up outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir on 1st day of Navratri

Devotees queue up outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir on 1st day of Navratri

Devotees queue up outside famous Banke Bihari Temple in UP's Mathura on the 1st day of Navratri.

The temple has re-opened on October 17 after months of lockdown.

People were seen flouting COVID guidelines.

Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Navaratri Navaratri Annual Hindu festival

Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से [Video]

Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से

Navratri 2020- आज शनिवार से नवरात्र, देवी के इन मंत्रों से करें शनि-शांति

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:17Published
Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur [Video]

Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Mandir in UP's Balrampur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Mathura Mathura City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Mathura court admits plea seeking to remove mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi

 Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The mosque in question was built in the 17th century. According to petitioners, it was built at the..
DNA
Watch: Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga, video goes viral [Video]

Watch: Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga, video goes viral

A video of Yoga guru Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing yoga has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during a yoga camp. The short clip shows Ramdev performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal then makes a sudden move which causes Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off. However, Ramdev can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off. The video has been widely shared on social media, garnering several reactions. Earlier on October 12, Ramdev had shared photographs from the yoga camp.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

Banke Bihari Temple Banke Bihari Temple building in India


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

3 detained in connection with murder of BJP leader in UP's Firozabad [Video]

3 detained in connection with murder of BJP leader in UP's Firozabad

Three people, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta who was shot dead on October 16 night in Firozabad. BJP leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night. "He was declared brought dead by hospital. 3 accused were arrested by police and are being questioned", Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad told media person.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Vijayadashami Vijayadashami Annual Hindu festival

Ram Leela rehearsal begins in Lucknow, artists to follow COVID guidelines [Video]

Ram Leela rehearsal begins in Lucknow, artists to follow COVID guidelines

Rehearsals began at Ram Leela Maidan in Lucknow ahead of Dussehra. The artists were seen rehearsing for their performance as the program will telecast online due to COVID-19. Secretary of Ram Leela Committee of Lucknow, Aditya Dwivedi said, "We are taking all precautionary measures. This year, we will telecast the program online via social media platforms." Other preparations for setup of stage are also underway. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANINewsUP: Mathura: Devotees queue up outside Banke Bihari temple on the 1st day of #Navratri as it reopened today after months of lock… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers [Video]

Navratri 2020: Devotees throng temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Navratri: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple [Video]

Navratri: Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple

Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration [Video]

Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration

Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published