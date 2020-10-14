Devotees queue up outside Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir on 1st day of Navratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
A video of Yoga guru Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing yoga has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during a yoga camp. The short clip shows Ramdev performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal then makes a sudden move which causes Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off. However, Ramdev can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off. The video has been widely shared on social media, garnering several reactions. Earlier on October 12, Ramdev had shared photographs from the yoga camp.
Three people, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta who was shot dead on October 16 night in Firozabad. BJP leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night. "He was declared brought dead by hospital. 3 accused were arrested by police and are being questioned", Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad told media person.
Rehearsals began at Ram Leela Maidan in Lucknow ahead of Dussehra. The artists were seen rehearsing for their performance as the program will telecast online due to COVID-19. Secretary of Ram Leela Committee of Lucknow, Aditya Dwivedi said, "We are taking all precautionary measures. This year, we will telecast the program online via social media platforms." Other preparations for setup of stage are also underway. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25, this year.
Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday. As per the shrine board, per-day pilgrims..
