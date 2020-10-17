Kim Kardashian Debuts Lighter Brown Hair
Kim Kardashian Debuts Lighter Brown Hair
Well, folks, it appears that Kim Kardashian is officially a member of the medium-brown hair club.
After months of sticking with her signature nearly-noir hue, the beauty mogul has gone for a decidedly lighter brown look that's not too dissimilar to the shade her young sis Kylie Jenner is currently repping.
Naturally, the reality star's go-to hair guy Chris Appleton is behind her new hair color — as a matter of fact, he was the first one to reveal the transformation on Instagram.