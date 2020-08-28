Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham , central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

The mural in Nottingham mirrors the elusive artist's famous style but has not been authenticated.

A photograph of the artwork has been posted on the guerrilla artist's Instagram page.

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural Banksy has posted a mural of a little girl hula hooping with a bike tyre onhis Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.The piece appeared last Tuesday on the corner of Rothesay Avenue in Lenton,Nottingham.

Riho Banksy claims Nottingham hula-hooping girl artwork 'we are in difficult times, let's try to make the most of it an… https://t.co/74vT2LEBbG 20 minutes ago