Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published
The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.


Banksy has posted a mural of a little girl hula hooping with a bike tyre onhis Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.The piece appeared last Tuesday on the corner of Rothesay Avenue in Lenton,Nottingham.

Banksy claims Nottingham hula-hooping girl artwork

 A photograph of the artwork has been posted on the guerrilla artist's Instagram page.
'Banksy' artwork appears on Nottingham wall

 The mural in Nottingham mirrors the elusive artist's famous style but has not been authenticated.
An exhibition of Banksy works is to go on display both online and at a galleryin London. Catch Me If You Can, featuring pieces by the elusive artist, is togo on display at the House of Fine Art (HOFA)..

A medic on board a Banksy-funded rescue boat, Leona Blankenstein, explains howthe crew saved 89 refugees from a rubber dinghy amid a storm in theMediterranean Sea. The Louise Michel, a former French..

