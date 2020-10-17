What's In A Name? POTUS Repeatedly Confuses Name Of Trump Supporter With Felon

At a rally in Florida Friday night, President Donald Trump mixed up the names of a Florida representative and a former campaign aide.

Specifically, Trump confused Florida Rep.

Matt Gaetz with Rick Gates, who was convicted for crimes related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to Business Insider, Gaetz has been one of Trump's most vocal supporters.

The president repeatedly pointed at Rep.

Gaetz during the rally, all the while addressing him as 'Rick Gates' or 'Rick.'

Rick Gates was not present at the rally.