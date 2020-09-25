'Axar Patel is an asset to team,' says Shikhar Dhawan over former's cameo with bat against CSK

Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win.
Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK.
Dhawan said, "He has always been an asset to the team.
He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with the bat, the way he came today and took away the match CSK and ofcourse having that all-rounder quality makes a huge impact on this side and glad that we got a very complete side as well." "Sam Curran bowled really well, his Yorker execution was very good," said Shikhar Dhawan while praising Sam Curran's Yorkers in the last second over.
Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do." Dhawan praised the team's performance while chasing a big target. "We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job," Dhawan added.
Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming said that if we would have got Dhawan earlier, it could have created pressure on Capitals. Dhawan played a not-out knock of 101 runs of 58 balls. Fleming said, "We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives and he was playing very aggressively, we could have got him early and would have put a little more pressure and the game would have turned out to be different." When questioned about the score put up by CSK, head coach expressed satisfaction on the target set by the team. "We felt pretty good. The back half was very promising. It took some good hitting to reach up to 180."
While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming accepted that the team paid heavy price for dropping catches. "We couldn't take catches and eventually paid a heavy price for that," Fleming accepted after CSK suffered a 5-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals. CSK head coach expressed disappointment but he further said that one day can be a lot different to the next. Stephen said, "One day can be a lot different to the next. It's just disappointing we had to be really good today, we were probably there just not quick."
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.