Watch: Doctor dances to cheer Covid patients; earns praise from Hrithik Roshan



A video of a doctor in Assam dancing to cheer up Covid-19 patients has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to a Bollywood number at the Silchar hospital. The doctor can be seen shaking his leg while wearing a PPE kit. The doctor is winning praise from several quarters. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also commented on the video and praised the doctor. β€˜Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit,’ Hrithik tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

